Which franchise will Hardik Pandya play for in IPL 2027? That is the question on the lips of several experts and fans across India, with reports and rumours of Hardik's future destination heating up. Following another unsuccessful year with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2026, Hardik could move to another team for the upcoming season. While teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reported to be interested in Hardik, his former India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin believes that another franchise could be the best destination for the star all-rounder.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Hardik has himself reached out to Gujarat Titans (GT) for a potential move, but his condition of captaincy made the deal fall through.

However, Ashwin expressed that he feels that Hardik could end up back at GT, even without the captaincy.

"It's not a bad thing that Hardik has reached out to GT. He really enjoyed his time there and the best phase of his career came at GT, be it batting or captaincy. I still have a hunch that he'll go to GT," Ashwin said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Hardik had led Gujarat Titans in its first two seasons in the IPL, captaining the team to the title in 2022 and the final in 2023. However, he then quit GT to return to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ashwin explained why Hardik may want to go back to GT.

"Hardik can really find a happy place to go back if MI trade him to GT and they get a good package in return. He has had happy memories with GT. He might even want to prove a point that despite not winning with MI this time, he can win again with GT. That tenacity and fight are what define a cricketer," Ashwin said.

"GT is a great place for him to go to, given that it's a good batting wicket there and he has had great memories there. The team is also very good, with Shubman Gill captaining very well the last two years. So I don't think he'll get the captaincy. But if given an opportunity, Hardik should consider going back to GT, and I feel there is a good chance of it happening," he added.

While trade rumours continue regarding Hardik, there hasn't been any official word from either the player or Mumbai Indians (MI) over his future.

A high profile trade has already taken place after IPL 2026, with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kuldeep Yadav joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

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