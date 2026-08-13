England cricket team batter Harry Brook is currently serving an IPL ban. The star was banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years after opting out of IPL 2025 despite being picked by Delhi Capitals in the auction. Brook cannot enter the IPL auction for the next two years because of his decision. He is eligible to re-enter the auction only in 2028. Brook, however, is ready to give the IPL another shot.

"Yeah, definitely. The IPL is a great competition, and it's a great experience. You go over there and leave a better player. It's a very good competition to be a part of, and it's something that I'll definitely think about in the future," he told Cricinfo.

The decision was taken in accordance with a new rule introduced by the IPL governing body.

"Any player who registers in the auction and, after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for two seasons."

Brook was bought by DC for Rs 6.25 crore but decided to opt out of the 2025 edition.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook had written on social media.

"It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.

"In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus."

England will play India in a home Test series in June, which will be followed by the much-anticipated Ashes from November to January.

The 26-year-old Brook had earlier withdrawn from the 2024 edition of the IPL following the death of his grandmother.

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