Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) hunt for a new coach is on, having parted ways with Stephen Fleming after 18 seasons. One name in contention for the role is seemingly England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, with Ravichandran Ashwin tipping him to lead the post-Fleming era. However, former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who also used to be associated with CSK, has rejected the idea of Morgan becoming the franchise's new head coach. Srikkanth also expressed strong opposition to the idea of Brendon McCullum as CSK's new coach.

"I won't go for Eoin Morgan for sure. He was a good player and a good captain for England. But as a coach, I won't accept him as an option. Even for KKR as their captain, he didn't do anything great. It'll be best if he just sticks to commentary," said Srikkanth, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Likewise, it'll be good for CSK if they don't appoint Brendon McCullum as the head coach. They should say no to both Morgan and McCullum," he added.

While Morgan has no prior experience of coaching in the IPL, McCullum coached Kolkata Knight Riders from 2020 to 2022, guiding them to the IPL final in 2021. Incidentally, Morgan was KKR's captain in that season.

Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin indicated that Morgan could be appointed as CSK's new head coach.

"I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming... His name is doing the rounds strongly...; early discussions are on, no doubt," Ashwin had said.

However, Srikkanth suggested that former CSK opener Michael Hussey could be seen as an option by the franchise. Hussey has already served as batting coach for CSK.

"CSK don't need anyone from outside when they have Mr. Cricket with him. Michael Hussey should be the automatic head coach. He will be the best choice. But what will MS Dhoni's place in CSK be going forward? That arrangement has to be fixed first, and only then will everything else fall in place," Srikkanth said.

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