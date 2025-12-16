RR Full Squad, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) entered the IPL 2026 mini auction with a purse of Rs 16.05 crore. RR finished 9th in the points table in the IPL 2025. RR traded their long standing captain Sanju Samson with CSK's veteran Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, focusing on player experience for longetivity and young energy in the team.While keeping their star batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and the 14 year viral sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. They released Sri Lanka bowler Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and others. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT AT THE AUCTION:

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Charak

RELEASED PLAYERS: Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal