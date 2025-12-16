IPL Auction 2026: Full List of Sold and Unsold Players - The IPL 2026 auction will see several top players like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, and Liam Livingstone go under the hammer. The mini-auction for IPL 2026 is being held in Abu Dhabi, with three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders coming in with the biggest purse (Rs 64.30 crore). Chennai Super Kings entered the auction with the second-biggest purse (Rs 43.40 crore). The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31, but it remains to be seen if Bengaluru, the home of RCB, hosts the opening match. (IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates)