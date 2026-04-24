Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant was at the centre of a bizarre run-out blunder during the IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The incident took place during the 15th over of RR's innings after Ravindra Jadeja guided Mayank Yadav's slower delivery towards square leg. Jadeja ran for a single and quickly signalled for a second, only to change his mind at the last moment and leave Donovan Ferreira in no man's land. Having crossed the halfway mark, Ferreira had a disappointed look on his face following Jadeja's change of heart.

Luckily for Ferreira, Pant made an absolute meal of Nicholas Pooran's throw from the deep, knocking the stumps while trying to gather the ball and dislodge the bails.

While Pant did recover and attempted to run Ferreira out on his second try, the fielder backing up behind the already-broken stumps failed to pull a stump out of the ground in time to complete the dismissal.

Reacting to the comedy of errors, a fan on social media labelled the incident as a "PSL-esque" moment, comparing the hilarious missed run-out to the high-chaos blunders often seen in the Pakistan Super League.

Rishabh Pant 1st dislodged the stumps, the batter was not even in the frame but still they didn't make him run out. PSL things in IPL pic.twitter.com/A1UoBCKv8W — Vitamin K(ohli) (@TheeDefender) April 22, 2026

Ferreira's joy was short-lived as he was dismissed in the next over by Prince Yadav.

Meanwhile, LSG suffered their fourth straight loss of IPL 2026 after failing to chase down 160 against RR. Despite Mitchell Marsh's gritty half-century, the Giants were bowled out for just 119 in 18 overs.

Jofra Archer led the charge with the ball for RR, taking 3/20, including the crucial wicket of Aiden Markram in the Powerplay. Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma also claimed two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja followed up his crucial 43* with the bat by picking up a wicket.

The win saw RR climbed to the second spot in the points table with five wins from seven matches.

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