Punjab Kings' unbeaten run in IPL 2026 continued on Sunday as they thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs at Mullanpur. Asked to bat first, PBKS lost the early wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, but what followed was a display of sheer batting carnage. Priyansh Arya (93) and Cooper Connolly (87) stitched together a blazing 182-run partnership, dismantling the LSG bowling attack. Courtesy of their explosive knocks, the hosts piled up a massive total of 254/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Lucknow Super Giants tried to put up a fight but were restricted to 200/5, eventually falling short by 54 runs.

During the post-match presentation, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant lauded Punjab Kings for the aggressive brand of cricket they have been playing this season.

"Definitely, we believe in this team for sure. But at the same time, when the opposition is playing well, like Punjab is playing now, you've got to give credit to them for playing good, hard cricket," Pant said.

Rishabh Pant: "Punjab have been one of the best teams in the tournament." — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 19, 2026

As LSG suffered a heavy defeat, an old remark made by Pant resurfaced on social media, leaving fans amused.

For the unversed, during an interview after the IPL 2025 mega auction, where Pant was picked up by LSG for a whopping Rs 27 crore, he was asked if there was any team he did not want to be sold to.

"There was only one team I did not want to go to, and that was Punjab. I was scared because they had the maximum purse and no other team could have outbid them. When they roped in Shreyas, I was kind of relieved that they wouldn't go after me," Pant had said at the time.

Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that a light-hearted six-hitting contest inside the dressing room has been a key reason behind Punjab's batting blitz. The table-toppers once again delivered a batting masterclass as they extended their dominance in IPL 2026.

"Exceptional partnership, some shots were jaw-dropping. Hitting fast bowlers off the back-foot straight. Composure in the middle overs was sensational," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

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