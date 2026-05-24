Lucknow Super Giants are set to consider a leadership overhaul after enduring two dismal IPL campaigns, with Director of Cricket Tom Moody admitting skipper Rishabh Pant has struggled to handle the pressures of captaincy. After finishing seventh in 2025, LSG are set to end the 2026 season in either ninth or 10th place, depending on Mumbai Indians' final result. Under Pant's captaincy, the franchise managed only 10 wins in 28 matches across two seasons. "From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that," Moody said told reporters after the seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings on Saturday. "And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat. I know that this season has been a difficult season for us, but we will reflect on it, we'll take time, we'll reflect on it. We'll consider all things." Pant, already under intense scrutiny after being brought for a record breaking Rs 27 crore, has also struggled to make a significant impact with the bat.

Widely regarded as one of India's most destructive batters, the wicketkeeper-opener enjoyed stellar seasons in 2018 when he scored 684 runs at a strike rate of 173.60, and in 2019, when he amassed 488 runs at 162.66.

However, he has failed to recreate that impact at LSG, scoring 581 runs at a strike rate of 135.74 across two seasons, below his career strike rate of 144.18.

Mody's comments come days after Pant lost India's Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul and was dropped from the ODI squad.

"But certainly we haven't lived up to the expectation or the standard that we expect of ourselves. And certainly when it comes to the leadership of the franchise, it's certainly something that we'll be taking some very serious consideration to, you know, what it looks like in the future.

"Like every department, when you do reflect on a season, we will be making some considered decisions, but it certainly looks like that we're needing to consider a reset." Despite the disappointing campaign, Moody refrained from singling out individuals and instead accepted collective responsibility for the team's struggles.

"We're all responsible (for the disappointing season)," Moody said.

"I don't think it's a time to point the finger at any individual. We all take accountability, and now's not the time to be apportioning blame in any particular department.

"We all need time to reflect on it in a calm manner, but there's certain things that we do need to address, and that will be addressed." Meanwhile, Punjab Kings snapped a seven-match losing streak with a seven-wicket victory over LSG to keep their playoff hopes alive.

However, PBKS' qualification chances now depend on Sunday's clash between Rajasthan Royals, who are on 14 points, and the already-eliminated Mumbai Indians.

A win for Rajasthan would take them to 16 points and seal the final playoff spot, knocking Punjab out of contention.

Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 101, while opener Prabhsimran Singh chipped in with 69.

"In these matches, you want your best players to stand up" PBKS Assistant coach Brad Haddin said.

"These are the ​matches you want to play where everything is on the line. The ​captain for the last couple of days had that look in his eye. He wanted to be the one that made the difference and turned things around ​and gave us an opportunity to play in the finals."

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