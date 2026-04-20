Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered an excellent 54-run triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2026 encounter on Sunday, but one aspect that left a lot to be desired was their fielding. Shashank Singh was among the chief culprits, dropping as many as three catches in the outfield. Shashank's drops appeared to leave PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer unimpressed, while head coach Ricky Ponting was seen staring in disbelief. However, both Iyer and Ponting were both spotted sharing a light-hearted moment with Shashank after the match.

Shashank's first dropped chance came in the 14th over. LSG batter Nicholas Pooran did not time an attempted slog well enough off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. However, Shashank did not get much of a grasp on the ball, merely getting fingertips.

In the 18th over, Aiden Markram hit a six, but the flight of the ball was completely misjudged by Shashank at sweeper cover. This time, visuals showed Ponting standing in the dugout, seemingly flabbergasted at the attempt.

An over later, Shashank dropped another catch, putting down Mukul Choudhary. Running in from deep square-leg, Shashank got hold of the ball but it popped out before he could collect it firmly. Shreyas Iyer reacted to Shashank's third drop with a smile, but Ponting appeared much more serious in the dugout.

Shashank Singh dropped yet another catch.. oh hog what happened with him.. pressure of earlier drop

Shreyas Iyer chuckled this time n Ponting stare.. tat says all #PBKSvsLSG #LSGvsPBKS #PBKSvLSG #LSGvPBKS #iplonstar pic.twitter.com/Mhij8oyOFz — Cric_Lover (@ankit_bhattar) April 19, 2026

After the match, however, both Iyer and Ponting seemed to have left the dropped catches in the past. During the post-match handshakes, Iyer and Ponting were seen embracing Shashank with smiles on their faces.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: As it happened

Priyansh Arya's scintillating 93 off 37 and Cooper Connolly's swashbuckling 87 off 46 helped Punjab Kings post 254/7 in 20 overs - the highest total of IPL 2026.

In response, Rishabh Pant (43), Aiden Markram (42) and Mitchell Marsh (40) made decent contributions, but LSG ultimately fell well short.

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