Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin left the internet in splits with a hilarious observation during Vijay's oath ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. Vijay and his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, made a stunning debut in the 2026 elections as they won 108 seats. The famous actor was appointed Chief Minister after forming a coalition government, which also includes the Congress. During the oath ceremony, Ashwin spotted a security personnel who resembled Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Anshul Kamboj.

"Duty always comes first, but on a must-win match day #CSKVLSG, it's a bit too much. It's a day game, get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP, Anshul Kamboj. Big game," Ashwin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Duty always comes first, but on a must win match day #CSKVLSG, it's a bit too much.



It's a day game, get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP Anshul Kamboj.



Big Game. pic.twitter.com/CautY5PQRu — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 10, 2026

Coming to the match, an unchanged Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Hey! He really looks like Anshul Kamboj. — Utkarsh (@whoutkarshyadav) May 10, 2026

A win for CSK, ranked sixth in points table, will help them strengthen their chances of entering the playoffs, while bottom-placed LSG arrive after snapping their six-game losing streak with a nine-run win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Anshul Kamboj has left Thalapathy Vijay's Assemble.



- Kamboj joined CSK squad for LSG match.



[POST IS FOR FUN]pic.twitter.com/JAAWW9q2z8 — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) May 10, 2026

After winning the toss, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the pitch has been under covers and with rain around, it was not a tough decision to bowl first on a red soil pitch.

“The wicket was under covers and there was rain around. The pitch does behave differently in day games, but we need to adapt well and then restrict them to a low score. Pretty positive on the way the last 7-8 games have gone for us. It's been a good turnaround and we'll look to stay positive,” he said.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant said Josh Inglis and Avesh Khan come into the playing eleven in place of Arshin Kulkarni and Mayank Yadav.

“We would have bowled first as well. \We need to win all games, but we must be consistent and play some good cricket. We have had our moments and chances, but we didn't finish it. We have to give 200% in every game,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmed, and Mukesh Choudhary

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Rathi

(WIth IANS inputs)

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