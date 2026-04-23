Bowling coach Eric Simons stated on Wednesday that Chennai Super Kings have no immediate replacement for Ayush Mhatre, adding that MS Dhoni's availability remains contingent on medical clearance and the former skipper's own assessment of his fitness. CSK suffered a big blow when an in-form Mhatre was ruled out of the IPL due to a hamstring injury and Simons said the franchise wants to use the available resources for now. "We haven't got any replacements in mind at the moment," Simons told reporters on the eve of their IPL contest against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

"With what we have in the squad, there's plenty of time left for a replacement to be made and to be known. But at the moment we're going to use the resources we have to pull a side," he added.

After having a full training session on Tuesday, Dhoni spent a considerable time in the nets facing pacers and throwdown specialists on Wednesday but it remains to be seen if the former skipper would be available for the contest.

"(Regarding) MS, we will know tomorrow.. that decision will be made once he in particular and the medical staff are completely happy that he is ready to go," Simons said.

Simons confirmed that Spencer Johnson has joined the squad but refused to say when the Australian pacer would be available to play.

India seamer Anshul Kamboj, who has taken 13 wickets so far this season, has been in some ways the "leader of the attack" for CSK but he would not be asked to fill in the void created by the exit of Khaleel Ahmed, Simons said.

"The important thing is you don't take away from what he's done so successfully and make him do someone else. You must replace the role that Khaleel has done," the former India bowling coach said.

"What we really try and do is have guys understand the four overs that they're going to bowl, prepare for those tactically, not only in the nets but in the discussions around it." "He has been really good for us at the back end of the innings. He is and has been in some ways the leader of the attack. We believe strongly in a structure of the way guys play (and) we would hate to take away a strength to try and fill a gap somewhere else," Simons added.

Citing the example of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, who returned to form with a match-winning hundred, Simons expressed confidence in the ability of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has only 82 runs to show for from six matches.

"He had been struggling hadn't he? And then he has gone and played an incredible knock. I think he scored 82 runs of that innings from the 14th over. What was he on? 19 of the 22 balls and no one doubted him," Simons said.

"We don't doubt Rutu at all and he doesn't doubt himself. For us it is just (about) a moment (when) that breakout comes. Maybe it's a shot, maybe it's something that gets through a gap and he is away," he said.

Underlining the importance of allowing players such as Jamie Overton to be themselves, Simons said it is the coaching philosophy of the Super Kings.

"He has found his way. Every cricketer that comes here, whether it's a batsman or a bowler, needs to find their way of being successful in these conditions," he said.

"The danger comes when they try and change and be someone different. I think what's happened is more than anything he has gone back to being the Jamie Overton that he can be and that has worked particularly well for him. Technically we have used that and worked around it," Simons added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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