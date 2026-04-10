The writings were on the wall as Lucknow Super Giants' wicket-keeper batter Mukul Choudhary arrived at the Eden Gardens with the hope of reviving his team's chase of 182 runs. After a cautious start, Mukul went bonkers with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls as LSG chased down the target against KKR on the final ball of the match. While many would say that Mukul Choudhary came out of the syllabus, his LSG teammate Arjun Tendulkar had warned the Indian Premier League (IPL) in advance of the six-hitting prowess the 22-year-old possesses.

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Arjun narrated how amazed he was upon seeing Mukul's 360-degree hitting ability.

"Mukul Choudhary hits amazing sixes. Yesterday, in a practice match, I saw his sixes. I was really impressed. He hits everywhere, square-leg, point, upper cut, behind the bowler. I was really impressed by his batting," Arjun Tendulkar had said during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra.

Arjun Tendulkar's game knowledge, he said Mukul Choudhary is the player to watch out for this season from LSG pic.twitter.com/LA3ZHwkAtK — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 9, 2026

KKR needed 54 runs from the final 4 overs to win the match, with Mukul the only recognised batter in the middle. Despite the fact that he had to face some prominent bowlers in the form of Cameron Green, Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora in the death overs, the batter put his 360-degree skills to use and struck sixes all across the park.

After the game, even LSG skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that he had no words left to describe Mukul's performance.

"I do not have words to describe but what a fantastic effort. One thing I made sure of personally is trust, and when you believe in someone, a player can do wonders. The character, with each and every match like this, shows something is building. We don't want to talk much about it, but something is cooking inside," Pant said on the performance from the young wicket-keeper batter.

LSG coach Justin Langer was also full of praise for the batter from Rajasthan, saying he runs like Virat Kohli and chases totals like MS Dhoni.

"What I love most about him is that he's a real athlete. The way he runs between the wickets is elite, like Virat. But the other thing is his game sense. We've had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game feels like he's played 300 matches already. He's got power, he's a great athlete, and he's got grace. As we both know, that's a pretty good combination."

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