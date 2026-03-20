Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has snubbed MS Dhoni from his strongest Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. At 44, Dhoni is set to feature as an uncapped player following the reintroduction of a rule that allows Indian players who have not played international cricket for over five years, or do not hold a central contract, to be considered "uncapped". Irfan picked batter Sarfaraz Khan ahead of Dhoni, unless the CSK icon decides to take on more responsibility with the bat.

"Sarfaraz Khan has a place in this team at number six. But if MS Dhoni says he'll play regularly... because at some time, even the world's best batter has to go away. Will he play all games? Will he not? I have been saying this for a long time, him being out there for two overs are certainly pleasing for Dhoni's fans but CSK don't benefit from it," Irfan said on his YouTube channel.

Over the past few seasons, Dhoni has demoted himself in the batting order, largely to utilise the Impact Player rule.

"If Dhoni has to play, it has to be four overs, only then does it benefit the team. If he doesn't play, then does he think 'Let's make a team where batters get the best chance?' because it's Dhoni's team," he added.

Moreover, Irfan picked uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma and all-rounder Prashant Veer in his CSK playing XI. Both Kartik and Prashant were roped in by the franchise for Rs 14 crore each.

For his overseas picks, Irfan chose Dewald Brevis, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry and Noor Ahmad.

Irfran Pathan's CSK 12: Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhare, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed (impact player).