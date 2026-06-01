Bhuvneshwar Kumar was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009.. 17 seasons 2 purple caps and 2 IPL titles later....he is standing at the cusp of a third. The swing King picked up two wickets on the night of season 19 final How did Bhuvneshwar Kumar change? There's an old cricket saying: batters win you matches, but bowlers win you tournaments. While that line is often associated with Test cricket, 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved its relevance in T20 cricket during IPL 2026.

From former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, experts have been waxing eloquent about this seamer after another outstanding season. In the final, Bhuvneshwar delivered when it mattered most, returning figures of 2 for 29. Across 16 matches this season, he finished with an impressive 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95, combining accuracy, control, seam position and disciplined line-and-length bowling to become one of Bangalore's biggest match-winners.

In the final, Bhuvneshwar struck early, removing the in-form Sai Sudharsan for 12 off 12 balls in the fourth over of the innings, handing Gujarat a major setback. During his opening spell in the powerplay, he conceded just 11 runs while maintaining relentless pressure. He was equally effective at the death, where he dismissed dangerous all-rounder Jason Holder after giving away only 18 runs in his final over.

Bhuvneshwar dominates in a batter-friendly era

IPL cricket has increasingly become a paradise for batters. Flat pitches, shorter boundaries, fielding restrictions and the Impact Player rule have tilted the balance heavily in favour of run-scorers.

Yet despite those challenges, the veteran from Meerut found a way to stay ahead. At 36, Bhuvneshwar reinvented aspects of his bowling, leaving batters searching for answers throughout the season.

The key adjustment that impressed Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar believes Bhuvneshwar's success came from a subtle but crucial technical change.

"Last season, Bhuvneshwar's outswingers and inswingers tended to swing more. This season, he has developed a different variation where he bowls much straighter. He's using a wobble seam more often, which makes it difficult for batters to read whether the ball will move in or away. On top of that, his line and length have been extremely accurate."

According to Tendulkar, that combination of wobble seam, straighter trajectories and relentless precision became Bhuvneshwar's winning formula this season.

In an IPL increasingly dominated by power-hitters, Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed that skill, control and adaptability can still make a bowler the difference between a good team and a championship-winning one.

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