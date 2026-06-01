At the age of 15, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has done what no other player in the world ever has. The Rajasthan Royals opening batter set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign on fire with his blitzkrieg, ending the season as the top run-getter and beating veterans like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Heinrich Klaasen. While Suryavanshi's campaign was nothing short of a spectacle, his performances have seen the pressure of expectations increase. Some have even questioned if the young batter has the fitness required to go a long way in his career.

Suryavanshi, speaking to former India head coach Ravi Shastri, admitted that there is pressure on him, especially as he is now doing a lot more interviews. Despite being a teenager, Suryavanshi acknowledged that he cannot have the same approach every single time he comes out to bat, as different circumstances demand different game plans. However, he remains keen to learn from these experiences and handle the pressure of expectations better.

"It feels nice, but there is pressure because I am doing interviews," Suryavanshi told Shastri after the conclusion of the IPL final, where he was named the 'Most Valuable Player'. "It is a proud moment, and I will try and do well next season, too. I try to back my game, and if the ball is there to be hit, I go all out for it and just try to play that way. [Learning] how to play the pressure game, how to change my approach every game-you can't play every game in one mode. You need to read the game situation and play according to the team's requirements. These are my learnings from this season."

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Some former India cricketers, including Sanjay Manjrekar and Mohammad Kaif, have wondered if the RR youngster is parallelly working on his fitness, which is key to prolonging his career. Suryavanshi stated that he has already started working on his physical conditioning, recognizing its importance to a long career.

"Yes, my focus is on that [fitness]. If I have to play for a long time, I have to stay clear of injuries, work on my fitness, and focus more. Everyone is supportive-the senior players and the support staff all back me. They have backed me a lot. I have had a lot to learn from the senior players, and there is a great environment," added Suryavanshi.

Sooryavnshi ended IPL 2026 with several accolades to his name. He won the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, Super Sixes, the Orange Cap awards.

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