After a disappointing end to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, the Gujarat Titans escaped a huge scare after their team bus caught fire. It has been reported that a short circuit in the bus resulted in the fire, though no major harm was done as all the players were evacuated successfully. The short circuit happened when the team bus was returning from the Narendra Modi Stadium to the hotel in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. As a result of the fire, the players were left stranded for about an hour.

The situation could've been a lot more scary but it has been learned that all the players are safe. The incident added to a miserable night for GT as they had earlier gone down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final by five wickets on Sunday.

It was also a continuation of their tough travel itinerary as GT had to travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 to play the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals on May 29.

However, their scheduled departure to Ahmedabad on May 30 was inordinately delayed because of inclement weather in Mullanpur. GT reached their home base late on Saturday evening.

Was fatigue a reason for the Titans' meek surrender to RCB in the IPL final? "I don't want to take away from the fact that RCB have won by simply stating that we've had this number of games in these short days and we're fatigued and that's not really what we're about," said Vikram Solanki, GT's Director of Cricket, in the post-match press conference.

"Admittedly, it (155/8) was a below par total but they showed great fight to try and defend it. We might make an assessment of what we might have done differently, that's a given. But I think you've got to accept that the opposition sometimes play well as well," he added.

With PTI Inputs

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