Virat Kohli broke the internet with an adorable dance alongside his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple celebrated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title victory on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Rajat Patidar and his men registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium to clinch back-to-back IPL titles. Kohli was at his absolute best, smashing an unbeaten 75 to help RCB chase down the target of 156 in just 18 overs, successfully defending their crown.

After the triumph, RCB shared a video on social media in which the charismatic right-hander was seen dancing joyfully with Anushka, Dinesh Karthik and other members of the squad. The video quickly went viral, giving fans a memorable moment to cherish.

𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶'𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿



Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1.pic.twitter.com/7Qmxxv6QtG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2026

Kohli's unbeaten 75 was the cornerstone of RCB's second IPL title, and the legend couldn't be more pleased with a dominant effort throughout the season.

"(It is the) stuff you dream of. (I) thought of this moment many times, wanting to hit the winning run," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Later, there was also an indirect mention of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and how he pushed him to alter his game over the course of this season.

Asked about his 25-ball half-century, Kohli showed why he eternally remains a student of the game. "Such is the demand (that) super young players (are) pushing you to up the ante," he said in jest, but the seriousness of his statement wasn't lost on anyone.

"I had to change my mindset, not my game so much, take on bowlers and get extra runs," he added, summing up how 'super young' players like Sooryavanshi pushed him to change his mindset and his approach towards the game at the age of 37.

What has pleased Kohli this season is the fact that in the first 10 games, there were eight different cricketers who won the Player of the Match award. It is no longer a case of the campaign resting on his shoulders.

"We've had to wait for so long and then, just to have a group of guys where you feel like you're stepping onto the ground, you don't need to be the one to step up every time," Kohli said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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