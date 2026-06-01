Rajasthan Royals saw their 15-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, truly rise to the occasion and deliver a career-defining performance in the IPL 2026. The youngster took home the Orange Cap after emerging as the top-scoring batter this season, with 776 runs to his name. He was truly a bargain buy for the Royals, who brought him into the franchise for a fee of Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction before last season. While Sooryavanshi's retainer this year was the same, his actual earnings were much more, thanks to his consistent performances for the franchise.

Though Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the IPL final, Sooryavanshi attended the title-decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the title for the second time in two years, he was called to the presentation ceremony and was honoured as the Most Valuable Player of the season.

He earned several other awards in the presentation ceremony, while also earning cash rewards associated with them. The awards and their respective cash prizes were:

- Most Valuable Player (MVP): Rs 15 lakh

- Orange Cap (Tournament Top Scorer): Rs 10 lakh

- Super Striker of the Season: Rs 10 lakh (plus the Tata Sierra)

- Super Sixes of the Season: Rs 10 lakh (for hitting 72 sixes)

- Emerging Player of the Season: Rs 10 lakh

On top of the annual retainer of Rs 1.10 crore and cash rewards, Sooryavanshi also earned a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh for every game he featured in. In total, he played 16 games for Rajasthan this season, hence earnings a total of Rs 1.20 crore through match fee alone.

The teenager also earned cash rewards through Player of the Match and other match-day performance awards. He earned Rs 1 lakh each for individual match honours like Electric Striker of the Match or Most Sixes of the Match, which he picked up multiple times during his high-scoring campaign.

In total, his earnings from the IPL 2026 season went over Rs 2.50 crore.

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