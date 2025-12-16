LSG Full Squad, IPL 2026: made some interesting moves ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. LSG's most high-profile trade has come in their acquisition of veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been brought in from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10 crore. The Sanjeev Goenka-owned outfit have let go of three big-money stars from the IPL 2025 mega auction, in the form of Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Indian pacer Akash Deep and South African middle-order batter David Miller. They also traded in Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, from MI for Rs 30 lakh. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT AT THE AUCTION:

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh. Traded in: Mohammed Shami (from SRH), Arjun Tendulkar (from MI).

RELEASED PLAYERS: David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Aryan Juyal, Shamar Joseph, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur (Traded to MI)