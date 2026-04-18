The Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals were back to winning ways after a thrilling victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Saturday. Fifties from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs, along with a clinical finish by David Miller, helped Delhi Capitals (DC) overcome a fine bowling display as they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in a last-ball thriller. With this win, DC climbed to fourth place with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. RCB are in second place, with four wins and two losses, taking their tally to eight points.

Asked to bat first, RCB could manage only 175/8 in 20 overs, with Phil Salt (63 off 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) being the lone major contributor as wickets fell at regular intervals. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets each.

During the chase, DC slipped to 18/3 thanks to a fine opening spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, half-centuries from Rahul (57 off 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Stubbs (60* off 47 balls, with four fours and a six), followed by Miller's finishing effort (22* off 10 balls, with one four and two sixes), guided DC to a brilliant win.

There was concern for DC when skipper Axar Patel was struck by cramps midway through his innings. Batting on 25, Axar looked in discomfort and walked off after consulting the physio, assisted by DC teammate Ashutosh Sharma and RCB's Krunal Pandya.

Awwww. How nice of Krunal Pandya to give a shoulder to the Injured Axar Patel pic.twitter.com/UqNFKscBQP — Jonah Abraham (@JonahAbraham26) April 18, 2026

AXAR PATEL FORCED OFF WITH CRAMP



Axar Patel walks off the field after struggling with cramps, accompanied by Ashutosh and the physio.

Krunal Pandya lends a helping hand as play pauses again.

Despite the discomfort, Axar leaves with a smile pic.twitter.com/Pn7Bu3F42t — Puneet Awasthi (@PuneetA77622712) April 18, 2026

During the chase of 176, Bhuvneshwar gave RCB the perfect start, trapping Pathum Nissanka for one run on the fourth ball of the innings before dismissing Karun Nair (5) and Sameer Rizvi (2), thanks to sensational catches by Phil Salt and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. DC were reeling at 18/3 in 2.5 overs.

The fifth over saw Rahul relieve some pressure, smashing a six and two fours off Josh Hazlewood to collect 14 runs. DC ended the powerplay at 50/3 after six overs.

Rahul added a couple of boundaries off Suyash Sharma in the eighth over to bring up a 50-run stand in 29 balls. He continued the onslaught against the leg-spinner, reaching his second half-century of the season in 30 balls. At the halfway stage, DC were 87/3, with Rahul (57*) and Stubbs (18*) unbeaten.

Krunal Pandya broke the stand early in the second half, removing Rahul for 57 off 34 balls, as Virat Kohli took a fine diving catch at long-on. DC slipped to 87/4 in 10.1 overs.

Axar started confidently with a boundary and, together with Stubbs, took DC past the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs. Rasikh Dar Salam's 13th over eased some pressure as the pair collected three fours.

At the end of the 14th over, DC were 130/4, with Stubbs (36*) and Axar (24*) unbeaten. RCB bowlers then applied the brakes brilliantly, conceding just 14 runs across overs 15 to 17.

Axar eventually walked off due to cramps after scoring 26 off 19 balls, including three fours. Stubbs broke a boundary-less stretch of 24 balls by smashing Bhuvneshwar for a six in the 18th over and brought up his half-century in 41 balls.

With two overs remaining, DC needed 25 runs, with Stubbs and Miller at the crease. The duo collected 10 runs off Rasikh's penultimate over, leaving 15 to get in the final over.

Romario Shepherd bowled the final over. After singles on the first two deliveries, Miller smashed two consecutive sixes and a four to take DC home with a ball to spare. DC finished at 179/4 in 19.5 overs, with Stubbs (60* off 47 balls) and Miller (22* off 10 balls) unbeaten.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/26) was RCB's best bowler, while Krunal Pandya impressed with figures of 1/24. Despite economical spells in patches, RCB could not defend their total.

Earlier, RCB began positively, with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli putting on 52 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli made 19 before falling to Lungi Ngidi, while Salt continued to anchor the innings.

Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 18 off 13 balls before falling to Axar Patel. Salt completed his half-century in 30 balls and eventually made 63 off 38 before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him. RCB lost momentum in the middle overs and, despite contributions from Tim David (26) and Krunal Pandya, were restricted to 175/8.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav (2/32), Axar Patel (2/18) and Lungi Ngidi (2/39) shared the bulk of the wickets, while Mukesh Kumar chipped in with one

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