Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed for 'obstructing the field' during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over as the batter tried to take a run after nudging a delivery from Prince Yadav towards mid-on. However, he was sent back by Cameron Green, and the throw ended up hitting Raghuvanshi's legs. Mohammed Shami and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant went up to appeal, and the third umpire decided that the batter knowingly changed his path while running and did not let the throw reach the wicketkeeper. The decision left the KKR camp completely stunned, and even Raghuvanshi got into an argument with the on-field umpires following the decision. The batter expressed his frustration by throwing away his helmet in anger.

Nah man another day another mockery for KKR



Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for this OBSTRUCTING THE FEILD decision .pic.twitter.com/mBXuUMlNV4 — U' (@toxifyxe) April 26, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Sunday.

Coming off their first win of the season after seven matches, KKR went unchanged from the side that defeated Rajasthan Royals. Reeling from four losses on the trot, Rishabh Pant-led LSG made one change, bringing in George Linde.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

(With PTI inputs)

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