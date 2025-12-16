KKR Full Squad, IPL 2026: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the auction with having to fill 13 slots, far more than any other team. They have the biggest purse amongst all the franchises (Rs 64.3 crore). KKR have held on to their trusted core featuring Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, all-rounder Sunil Narine, rising pacer Harshit Rana, and strike-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, while reshaping the rest of the squad to address last season's gaps. In a massive move, the side has released its seasoned all-rounder Andre Russell and star player Venkatesh Iyer. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT AT THE AUCTION:

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

RELEASED PLAYERS: Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell (Retired), Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.