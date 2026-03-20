Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season desperate to bounce back after recording their joint-lowest finish in the previous campaign. In 2025, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR slumped to an 8th-place finish, falling well short of the playoffs. Now 37, Rahane has been retained as skipper for a second season by the three-time champions, and opened up on the pressure of leading the side off the back of its unsuccessful 2025 season.

"Every year, there are different challenges as a player and also as captain. What I've learnt is to be positive, each and every time. Really grateful to the franchise that they've given me this responsibility to lead the team," said Rahane in response to a question by NDTV, in an exclusive interaction facilitated by JioStar.

"Taking everything in my stride. When there are challenges, you always look at opportunities. My mindset has always been like that in my career - when I see challenges or difficulties, I try to look at them in a positive way, as a player and also as a captain," he added.

Rahane led the scoring charts in IPL 2025, making 390 runs. However, KKR won only five out of their 14 games, albeit two were abandoned due to rain. It was the team's lowest finish in 16 years (since the 2009 season).

KKR have been presented with headaches concerning their bowling attack in the lead-up to IPL 2026. Their lead Indian pacer Harshit Rana has already been ruled out of the season due to a knee injury.

Further, Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, bought for Rs 18 crore, is yet to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) after suffering a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup 2026. KKR also released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman following a BCCI directive amid diplomatic tension between India and Bangladesh.

It is also to be seen where Rahane bats in IPL 2026. Rahane mostly batted at No. 3 in the 2025 campaign, but could choose to partner either of New Zealand's Finn Allen or Tim Seifert at the top of the order this time around.