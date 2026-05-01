The opening conundrum persists for Delhi Capitals, and they have failed to find a perfect partner for KL Rahul in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2026. While Rahul has been in terrific form, Pathum Nissanka failed to impress with low returns. The Sri Lankan batter scored only 147 runs at an average of 21 in the first seven matches he played for the side. Bringing in a change, DC handed a debut to 18-year-old batter Sahil Parakh, who too failed with a two-ball duck in his very first game.

As DC continue to deal with the issue, former India spinner Murali Kartik expressed his surprise over the team not looking at benched player Prithvi Shaw. The right-handed batter made his debut for Delhi Capitals in 2018 and went on to play seven consecutive seasons for the side.

After being released by DC, Shaw found no bidders at the IPL 2025 auction. Ahead of the 2026 season, he was bought back by DC at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

"I am surprised because they haven't even looked at Prithvi Shaw this season. Earlier also we were discussing whether he could play in place of Pathum Nissanka, because you get an aggressive opener. You have picked him for a reason. If you have picked him forgetting the past issues, it's surprising you are not playing him," Kartik told Cricbuzz.

Delhi Capitals' Saturday loss to Punjab Kings after posting the highest total in IPL 2026 at that point made them slip into trauma, which they carried into the next game on Monday night. And at 75 all out against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, that psychological impact was clearly visible.

Axar Patel was honest in his admission.

"I think because of what happened in the last game, I felt that even after doing so much as a team, you can win 9 out of 10 times, but after that, it felt like we could not defend back-to-back. I feel there was some hesitation because of that."

DC will aim to turn their fate around when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their next game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Friday.

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