The Rajasthan Royals have found themselves in a huge controversy following the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday. The franchise's team manager Romi Bhinder was found using his phone while sitting in the dugout, an act that is strictly prohibited by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the anti-corruption rules. Bhinder, hence, was found to have breached the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) protocol by using his phone, as captured on a video that surfaced on social media.

The incident took place during the 11th over of the match. In the video, Bhinder could be seen sitting right next to RR's 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. No clarity on the matter has been issued by the franchise yet.

What Does The PMOA Protocol Say?

"PMOA PROTOCOL - 2026" published on the IPL's official website, states that the team manager is allowed to carry a phone in the dugout but is barred from using it.

The protocol says : "Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team."

Furthermore, the Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout.

What Next For Romi Bhinder?

If the video that surfaced on social media is found enough to find Bhinder guilty of breaching the IPL protocol, he could be summoned by the match referee and anti-corruption unit. The incident has already become an intense topic of debate on social media platforms, and an update on the same could soon be issued by the IPL Governing Council.

"Managers and media managers carry the phone but the rules regarding its use are very clear. Using it in the dugout is a serious lapse because Romi was sitting next to players who looked at his screen when he was scrolling. There is no grey area here and now it's up to the officials to investigate the matter," an IPL official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Lalit Modi Wants 'Immediate Action'

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi was left stunned to see Bhinder using his phone in the dugout. He explained that this is an absolute 'no', according to the IPL rules. He further questioned why the IPL anti-corruption unit hasn't acted on it yet.

Having a MOBILE PHONE IN THE DUGOUT - is a COMPLETELY A NO NO. did this really happen. I hope not. If it did. Then @IPL governing council needs to take IMMEDIATE ACTION https://t.co/AaZpz4KAoL — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 11, 2026

"Having a MOBILE PHONE IN THE DUGOUT - is a COMPLETELY A NO NO. did this really happen. I hope not. If it did. Then @IPL governing council needs to take IMMEDIATE ACTION," he said in one of the posts on X (formerly Twitter).

In another post, Lalit Modi wrote: "This is COMPLETELY A NO NO. WHERE WAS ANTI CORRUPTION?"

This is COMPLETELY A NO NO. WHERE WAS ANTI CORRUPTION https://t.co/6za4cvc6gm — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 11, 2026

A statement from the Rajasthan Royals or the IPL is yet to be issued on the matter.

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