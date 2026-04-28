Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suffered a horrible neck injury during the IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last week. Ngidi looked in a lot of pain after landing awkwardly while trying to take a catch and the team physio quickly rushed in to check on the cricketer. Everyone on the ground looked extremely worried and an ambulance entered the field to transport the player who remained motionless for some time. Delhi was on the verge of hitting peak traffic at that time but a decision taken by ACP Sanjay Singh proved to be a masterstroke. While the journey from the stadium to Rajender Nagar usually takes around half an hour, ACP Sanjay Singh decided to implement a green corridor and as a result, the ambulance carrying Ngidi was able to reach the hospital in just 11 minutes.

ACP Sanjay Singh revealed how to got the know about the injury and what led to his instant reaction.

"I'm ACP Traffic of Centre District, and the Arun Jaitley Stadium comes under this jurisdiction. Whenever IPL matches take place, the overall jurisdiction lies with the DCP, and I also control a few things. I was outside the stadium, someone was watching the match on mobile, and then I was informed that someone had faced an injury inside the stadium and an ambulance had entered the field," Singh told Hindustan Times.

"I thought if the ambulance entered the field, then the player had to be taken to the hospital. We had to give the route to the traffic guys. I went there, and the ambulance was near Gate No.2. The Delhi Capitals officials were also there. Lungi Ngidi was inside the ambulance, wearing an oxygen mask. He wasn't moving, and panic gripped the people. I asked the driver, 'Where are you taking him?' It was then that he said that the plan was to take him to BLK Max Hospital in Rajender Nagar."

ACP Sanjay Singh further revealed that the driver of the ambulance relied on Google Maps to find the hospital and that is when he decided to order a green corridor.

"I asked the driver, ' Do you know the route? He told me that he would follow the Google Maps. It was peak hour. I immediately informed the control room and told them the entire route from the stadium to the hospital. Everyone was informed that the important junctions, such as Mandi House, should have proper traffic police deployment. It was then decided that a green corridor should be created," he said.

"Green corridor means the traffic signal would be green for the entire route that the ambulance takes. Fortunately, everyone worked properly. The entire 8 km distance was covered in 11 minutes. One Delhi Capitals official was also travelling in my car, I was monitoring the entire situation, and I was getting the traffic cleared," he added.

ACP Sanjay Singh is a former cricketer who has played alongside Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli in the past and that was a major reason behind his quick understanding of the entire situation.

"There's a Delhi Police cricket team. I played for the last time in 2012. There's one thing called the DDCA League Cricket match. Matches are played group-wise. There were ONGC and Indian Airlines teams, so Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag all used to play. Virat Kohli was a kid back then; he used to play too. I have played cricket with all of them," said Singh.

Ngidi has recovered well from the injury and was discharged from the hospital.

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