Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to push for the signing of New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Five-time champions CSK will enter Tuesday's auction in Abu Dhabi with a purse of Rs 43.40 crore, the second biggest after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR), who have a kitty of Rs 64.30 crore. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India selector Srikkanth highlighted Bracewell's all-round credentials, adding that the 34-year-old will add good balance to CSK's middle order.

"CSK already have a gun lineup till 4 with Gaikwad, Samson, Aayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel. So they won't be too worried about their batting. If I were in the CSK management, I would go for a guy like Michael Bracewell. Everyone is underestimating him. He has scored a brilliant century against India in Hyderabad. He can bowl good off-spin and is a left-hander who can tonk the ball. He is a good finisher," said Srikkanth, as quoted by The Indian Express.

"Not many are talking about Michael Bracewell. Everyone keeps saying Livingstone, but the truth is, if Bracewell is encouraged, he'll do well. It is where someone like Dhoni can groom him into a fantastic all-rounder," he added.

Bracewell has played just one season in the IPL so far. In 2023, he featured in five games for CSK's bitter rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 58 runs in addition to dismissing six batters. He has registered for the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Srikkanth also warned CSK against the signings of India leggie Ravi Bishnoi and South Africa batter David Miller.

“I'll definitely not buy Ravi Bishnoi. With him, there is no scope. They already have Shreyas Gopal. He's a good bowler. Also, it's been ages since David Miller scored. And playing on the Chennai surface for half the matches, it'll not suit him. Instead of Miller, I'd rather pick Bracewell, who'll also give a few overs with the ball," he said.

Players Retained by CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary

Players Released by CSK: Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaikh Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vansh Bedi

Players Traded In by CSK: Sanju Samson (from Rajasthan Royals)