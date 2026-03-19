Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, left Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant in shock with a stunning revelation ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. During a pre-IPL 2026 training session, Pant found out that Arjun's bat weighs a whopping 1220 grams, significantly higher than his own willow. Arjun, who recently got married to entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, also left Pant impressed by revealing that he got down to practise the very next day after his wedding.

In a video shared by the official Lucknow Super Giants social media handles, Pant and Arjun can be seen having a conversation over the weight of their bats.

"1220 grams. I don't go lighter than 1200. Papa toh 1310-1315 (My father used 1310-1315 grams)," revealed Arjun to Pant.

When asked by Pant what the advantage of using a heavier bat is, Arjun's answer was simple: "Touch karo, ho jaata hai (All you need to do is just touch the ball)," he said.

Already loving this new Rishabh-Arjun bond pic.twitter.com/pa79YqebbU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 18, 2026

Arjun also confirmed to Pant that he had been regularly practising with legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and even on the day after his wedding.

"You're so enthu bhai (You're so enthusiastic)," quipped Pant.

"Agar kuch lage toh batana. Always open for you, kuch bhi ho (Let me know if you need anything. Always open for you, no matter what)," the star wicket-keeper batter told Arjun.

Arjun, 26, was traded to LSG ahead of IPL 2026, having spent a few seasons earlier with Mumbai Indians (MI), the franchise where Sachin Tendulkar used to play previously.

A left-arm seamer who also bats left-handed, Arjun is a bowling all-rounder. He played five matches for MI across the IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Pant, meanwhile, is aiming to live up to his whopping Rs 27 crore pricetag in IPL 2026 after failing to lead LSG to the playoffs in 2025.