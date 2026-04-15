Chase-master Virat Kohli was back to doing what he does best, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru's charge with the bat. The target set by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was low - 147 - and Kohli was at his best right from the start. In 34 balls, he scored 49 with the help of six fours and one six. Kohli looked set for his 66th IPL half-century, but while batting on 49, the former RCB captain was caught by Nicholas Pooran off Avesh Khan. Kohli went for the aerial route and was caught at long-on.

Anushka Sharma started crying after Virat Kohli Missed his Slow Half Century pic.twitter.com/6g8PXGiq4a — Anshul Rathaur (@anshul_rathaur_) April 15, 2026

Actor and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was present at the stadium and appeared disappointed to see him depart.

Talking about the match, pacer Rasikh Salam Dar (4/24) returned with a four-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, LSG never found momentum, with Mitchell Marsh (40 off 32) and Ayush Badoni (38 off 24) being the only notable contributors as they were bowled out for 146 - their lowest total of the season.

Apart from Rasikh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/27) and Krunal Pandya (2/38) also chipped in, while Josh Hazlewood picked up one wicket.

In reply, opener Virat Kohli (49) set up the chase, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) also contributed with quick runs as RCB overhauled the target, reaching 149 for 5 in 15.1 overs.

Prince Yadav (3/32) and Avesh Khan (2/23) shared the wickets for LSG.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 146 all out in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 40, Ayush Badoni 38; Rasikh Salam Dar 4/24, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/27, Krunal Pandya 2/38).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 149 for 5 in 15.1 overs (Virat Kohli 49; Prince Yadav 3/32)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash