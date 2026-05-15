Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Akash Singh picked up 3 wickets and celebrated in style during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Friday. It was Akash's first match for LSG in IPL 2026, and he opened his account in his very first over by dismissing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. He followed it up with the wicket of Sanju Samson, who was caught by Mukul Choudhary, and Urvil Patel ended up giving an easy catch to Nicholas Pooran (or finding a fielder). Following all three wickets, Akash flashed a note that read: "#Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game."

ಈ ಚೀಟಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದ ಹಿಂದಿನ ರಹಸ್ಯವೇನು?



ಏನೇ ಇರಲಿ, Akash Singh ಅಂದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. Gaikwad Gone!



ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | Race to Playoffs #LSGvsCSK | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ. #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/hSRP4xR8m9 — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) May 15, 2026

"I was happy, but at the same time when you are not playing regularly in the IPL, you have to keep pushing yourself constantly. Throughout the season and even in the off-season, I kept working hard, practicing and focusing on whatever was in my control. Thankfully today the process I had been following worked. I was trying to bowl according to what the wicket needed and also according to the weaknesses of the batters. In the IPL you can't keep playing games back-to-back with the exact same plans because teams study you very quickly," he said at the innings break.

"We knew from the previous game how they had dominated and where their weaknesses were, so my attempt was to combine my style with those areas and execute accordingly. That was the plan and thankfully it worked. (What the plans against Ruturaj and Samson?) My mindset is always about getting big wickets because when you come to the IPL, you shouldn't just come to play - you should come to dominate. That mindset is very important. If you don't think like that, then in a league like this where batting is getting stronger every single day, you will always stay behind. You need to stay one step ahead skill-wise, but at the same time the mental side matters a lot to me."

"If you don't dominate mentally in this game, you can't move forward consistently. That's why my approach is always to dominate and honestly the batter's name doesn't matter too much to me. I try to think like I'm bowling in single-wicket cricket where execution matters the most. In those situations, your body flows naturally and the ball goes exactly where you want it to. So I focus on execution and going after big wickets. Obviously getting big batters out gives a different kind of happiness and if you look at my IPL record, most of my wickets are big players because that's always been my mindset."

He also opened up about the reason behind his celebration.

"I think it motivates me. There's no deeper story behind it. On that note I had written things like ‘Akki knows how to take wickets in T20 cricket'. It just motivates me during the game. Sometimes these things work, sometimes they don't, but if something helps me stay motivated and helps me perform better, then I'm willing to do it. That's what matters most to me."

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