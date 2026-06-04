Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are among the most high-profile brother duos in the cricket world, but whether their relationship is strained is a question that has arisen in recent weeks and months. The rumours were rife after Krunal's extravagant celebration of Hardik's wicket during IPL 2026. However, soon after that incident, Krunal revealed that it was "all okay" between him and Hardik. Now, Krunal has further put to rest any concerns over their relationship, stating that the two often talk about cricket and help each other get better.

"Obviously, we have played together. We have always discussed cricket in terms of tactical, technical stuff which always helps, right? When you have your brother also playing the same sport, or we are both in the same profession, it always helps each other in a way," Krunal said, in an interview with Times of India.

"So it has always been a good conversation, a very healthy conversation about cricket and how we can get better. And yeah, I mean, 10 trophies in the Pandya household is not a bad number to have. So yeah, God's been kind," he added.

Krunal has enjoyed a renaissance at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), playing a pivotal role in them winning back-to-back IPL titles in 2025 and 2026. Krunal has taken 31 wickets over the two seasons, whilst scoring 335 runs as a lower middle-order batter.

Hardik, on the other hand, endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, as Mumbai Indians (MI) finished ninth out of 10 teams under his leadership. Hardik managed just 206 runs and only four wickets for MI in the recently-concluded season.

Hardik is two-and-a-half years younger to Krunal. The two brothers played together for several seasons at Mumbai Indians in the 2010s and early 2020s, winning multiple titles. After that, Hardik led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the trophy in their first IPL season in 2022, while Krunal has now won two with RCB.

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