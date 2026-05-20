1st Time In IPL History: Virat Kohli's Century Against KKR Leads To Unique Record
A special record has taken place during IPL 2026, which has never happened in any previous edition of the IPL.
Virat Kohli's sensational century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday paved the way for a historic record to happen in IPL 2026. This is now the first season in the 19 years of IPL history where at least one player from every team has scored a century. RCB were the only team yet to have a centurion ahead of the ongoing week, but Kohli's unbeaten 105 off 60 ensured the sensational record for IPL 2026.
Here's a list of the centurions of each team in IPL 2026:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson
Samson is the only batter to score multiple centuries in IPL 2026, slamming two so far, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul
KL Rahul slammed a memorable 152* off 67 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is the highest individual score of the tournament, and the highest-ever individual score in a T20 by an Indian.
Gujarat Titans (GT): Sai Sudharsan
The classy left-hander had a lean patch at the start of the season, but returned to form with a century against RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen
The explosive opener from New Zealand slammed a 47-ball 100 against DC, becoming the first player in IPL history to score a century in a chase of 150 or less.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh
Marsh smashed a 49-ball century for LSG against RCB, making it the fastest-ever ton for the franchise.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton
MI are the only side to have more than one centurion in IPL 2026. Tilak slammed a sensational century against GT, but de Kock and Rickelton's tons came on losing causes.
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Cooper Connolly
PBKS have witnessed a number of explosive knocks from their top-order this season, but Connolly's century came in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The 15-year-old wrote his name in the record books again with a sensational 36-ball ton against SRH. It is the fastest hundred of IPL 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli
After two ducks in a row, Kohli registered his ninth IPL hundred with a majestic century against KKR.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma was at his swashbuckling best as he smashed an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls against DC.