Virat Kohli's sensational century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday paved the way for a historic record to happen in IPL 2026. This is now the first season in the 19 years of IPL history where at least one player from every team has scored a century. RCB were the only team yet to have a centurion ahead of the ongoing week, but Kohli's unbeaten 105 off 60 ensured the sensational record for IPL 2026.

Here's a list of the centurions of each team in IPL 2026:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson

Samson is the only batter to score multiple centuries in IPL 2026, slamming two so far, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul

KL Rahul slammed a memorable 152* off 67 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is the highest individual score of the tournament, and the highest-ever individual score in a T20 by an Indian.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Sai Sudharsan

The classy left-hander had a lean patch at the start of the season, but returned to form with a century against RCB.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen

The explosive opener from New Zealand slammed a 47-ball 100 against DC, becoming the first player in IPL history to score a century in a chase of 150 or less.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh

Marsh smashed a 49-ball century for LSG against RCB, making it the fastest-ever ton for the franchise.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton

MI are the only side to have more than one centurion in IPL 2026. Tilak slammed a sensational century against GT, but de Kock and Rickelton's tons came on losing causes.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Cooper Connolly

PBKS have witnessed a number of explosive knocks from their top-order this season, but Connolly's century came in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The 15-year-old wrote his name in the record books again with a sensational 36-ball ton against SRH. It is the fastest hundred of IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli

After two ducks in a row, Kohli registered his ninth IPL hundred with a majestic century against KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma was at his swashbuckling best as he smashed an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls against DC.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season