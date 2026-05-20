Chennai Super Kings played their last home game of the Indian Premier League 2026 on May 18. This was the first contest that saw MS Dhoni make it to the ground this season; however, the wicketkeeper-batter continued to stay out of CSK's playing XI. Dhoni had suffered a calf injury and missed the initial phase of the tournament. As hinted by the franchise, he is staying out of the playing XI to make sure that the team combination doesn't get affected.

Since it was CSK's final game at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the team took a lap of honour at the end of the game, as per the common ritual in the IPL.

While speaking about the event, legendary India spinner and Dhoni's former national and CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin spoke his heart out.

"The point is MS Dhoni loves CSK a lot. But what I saw yesterday during the lap, that love was not visible to me. I just did not feel that happiness. I don't know why," said Ashwin on a video on his YouTube channel.

He also questioned the veteran player for not joining his teammates at the ground during match days.

"My question is this: MS Dhoni has been part of this team for so many years and has been in the dressing room for every match. Even if he is not playing, he could still come to the ground. I'm thinking in my mind why MS Dhoni decided not to come to the ground on even one occasion for the match because we saw him practicing in the nets," Ashwin said.

"Is it a matter of thinking that if I go there, all attention will be on me and it might disturb the team? But then that would mean you are keeping crowds away and not allowing fans to experience it properly. This is part and parcel of the game," he added.

Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain in IPL history with five titles to his name. He led CSK to glory in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

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