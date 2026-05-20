Former Australia opener and Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer won hearts with a heartwarming gesture towards Rajasthan Royals' batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Tuesday. It was a disappointing outing for the already eliminated LSG, who suffered their ninth defeat in 13 matches. Batting first, LSG posted a competitive 220/5 in 20 overs, but the total proved inadequate as RR chased it down with five balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. The star of the match was the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who dazzled with a sensational 93 off just 38 balls, guiding Rajasthan to a memorable victory.

After the match, Sooryavanshi was speaking to the broadcasters about his knock when Langer, clearly impressed by the youngster's performance, stepped in with a special request for a photograph.

Acknowledging the gesture, Sooryavanshi politely asked the interviewer to wait and posed for a picture with the Australian great. The two then shook hands, with Langer saying, "I'm going to treasure that photo."

During the press conference, Langer also heaped praise on the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter, calling him "breathtaking".

"My gosh, he's so young. He's a brilliant, brilliant player and it's a real privilege to watch him bat, actually," Langer said in the post-match press conference.

"We've seen it all season. He's the leading run scorer. In all my time, I've seen some amazing players in 35 years of cricket. To see a young man bat like that, not just tonight, but throughout the series, is breathtaking," he added.

Sooryavanshi's innings was laced with seven fours and ten sixes, and according to Langer, the Indian player is going to get much better with experience, as he is already shocking the big bowlers with his shots.

"I think the last game, Mitchell Starc, who's one of the all-time great white ball bowlers, he's bowling, and look at the expression on his face," Langer recalled. "And Nortje, who's a world-class international bowler, and Sooryavanshi is hitting him. And the expression on their face is such that, 'what is happening here?' The scary thing going forward is, if the expressions on the face of Mitch Starc and Nortje and every bowler tell a story now, what about when he learns how to bat?"

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss