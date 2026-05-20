Former India captain and renowned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has once again found himself in the spotlight, albeit for controversial reasons. Gavaskar's remarks about Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh during the IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals have gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from fans. On Tuesday, the young pacer endured a tough outing as he was taken to the cleaners by RR batters, particularly Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, finishing with figures of 1/54 in 3 overs. Consequently, LSG failed to defend their target of 221 and suffered their ninth defeat of the season.

During the match, Gavaskar criticised Akash's earlier "chit" celebration. For context, the 24-year-old had celebrated his wickets against Chennai Super Kings by pulling out a note from his pocket that read, "Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game," after dismissing Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Urvil Patel.

Gavaskar remarked that bowlers should remain humble and avoid indulging in such celebrations, especially after being hit for runs.

"Where's the chit now, it's in the pocket right? Where is the chit? I like a bit of humility. In an over, you get a wicket in maybe one ball. Five balls you are being clobbered. He has given 48 runs in 17 deliveries," said Gavaskar on-air.

"How long do they carry the chit for? I mean if you carry everyday, it is bound to happen. If you carry it on a day and said that you do something and do it, then it is worth it," he added.

However, his comments did not go down well with a section of fans, many of whom took to social media to criticise him for appearing harsh on a young cricketer during a difficult phase.

Sunil Gavaskar the great batsman and Sunil Gavaskar the commentator in the last decade, are two completely different and contrasting facets of the same person.



I still believe he was a very good commentator in the 90s and 2000s. But of late, he's been a pale shadow of his former… — Ramachandra.M| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) May 19, 2026

I don't like players pulling out a chit in every other match but Sunil Gavaskar going after Akash Maharaj Singh was uncalled for. A bit of criticism is fine but he was literally mocking the young man during that over. Unjustified. — Vipul (@Vipul_Espeaks) May 19, 2026

Talking about LSG, the bottom-placed team will now take on Punjab Kings in their last league stage match on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

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