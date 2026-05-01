Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul said batting at the top of the order has given him clarity and comfort, adding that the role suits his game and preparation. In IPL 2026, Rahul has been DC's batting lynchpin, scoring 358 runs in eight games at an average of 51.14 and strike-rate of 185.49, including hitting an unbeaten 152 and two fifties. "Playing as an opening batter for Delhi Capitals makes my life a bit easier. Knowing that this is where I am going to bat, and that it is a permanent position, helps me prepare better. Of course, nothing is truly permanent in a team sport.

“Sometimes you have to shift up or down the order and be flexible in your mindset. But walking into the season knowing that this is where I will mostly start helps me find a clear game plan. It gives me clarity on what I need to do this season, and that has really helped me.

“I have always batted at the top of the order, at least in T20 cricket and the IPL. It is a position where I have spent a lot of time, so I know how to manage my game. I understand what kind of process I need to follow to help the team. It is a very comfortable role for me. I am happy that I am at the top," Rahul said on JioStar's ‘Superstars' show.

Rahul played a number of times in the middle-order for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, but in 2026, he has been permanent at the top.

The right-hander, who has been an opener in T20 cricket for a long time, further said stepping out of his comfort zone in the past has helped him grow as a cricketer. "I enjoy the role of an opener in all formats. That's what I have always done as a youngster growing up.

“In my younger days, playing junior cricket, and even when I started playing international cricket, I was always opening the batting. So, it is a position that I am very used to. It feels like known territory and a comfortable place. But yes, I have been shifted up and down the order.

“That has also helped me understand my game a lot better. It has helped me grow as a cricketer and as a person. When you are challenged, when you are put in difficult conditions, and when you are forced to get out of your comfort zone, you either come out a much better person, or you crumble. In my case, I found a way to always come out stronger and do what is required for the team,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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