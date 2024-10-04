Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has given a massive update about the team's retentions. He said that DC captain Rishabh Pant "will definitely be retained". Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India recently announced the rules ahead of the auction that is expected to take place in November this year. A franchise could retain a maximum of 6 players with Right-To-Match option included in it. The reported deadline for the franchises to submit their list of retentions is October 31.

"Yes, we definitely have to retain. We have some very good players in our team. The rules have come out now, so after discussing with GMR and our director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, decisions will be made. Rishabh Pant will definitely be retained," Jindal said in a video shared by IANS on X, formerly Twitter.

"We also have Axar Patel, who is excellent, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed, all very good players in our team. We'll see what happens in the auction. But first, as per the rule, we can retain six players. After discussions, we will proceed with the auction and see what happens," he added.

There was no place for Australia great David Warner in the list of players that Jindal took.

According to the new retention rules, any player who has not played for India in the past five years will be considered 'uncapped' and can be retained for a significantly lower price. That is a good news for Chennai Super Kings who are likely to use this rule to retain former captain MS Dhoni.

An uncapped player could be retained for an amount as low as Rs 4 crore, say reports. This gives CSK a cushion to retain Dhoni that too while saving a capped player option.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he last played for India in July 2019. His final game was against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final that India lost.