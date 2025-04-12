It was a disappointing show from Chennai Super Kings as the MS Dhoni-led side slumped to a 8-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Friday. CSK were completely outplayed by KKR as they registered their lowest total ever at Chepauk Stadium. Former Indian cricket team batter Kris Srikkanth was left fuming over CSK's performance and he went on to call it one of their worst defeats ever. Srikkanth took to social platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment and even advised CSK to try some of the unsold players from the IPL mega auction like Prithvi Shaw.

"One of CSK's worst defeats ever. Powerplay batting looked like a rehearsal for a test match. Whole XI feels like it's running on nostalgia. Time to think out of the box, why not try some unsold players like Prithvi Shaw at this point? Would you try it? , even chaos is a strategy?" he posted.

Sunil Narine starred with both the bat and the ball as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets to regain their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Narine picked up three wickets with his off-spin before hitting 44 off 18 balls with the help of five sixes and two fours to help Kolkata overhaul a below-par Chennai 103-9 with as many as 59 balls to spare.

Five-time champions Chennai crashed to their fifth defeat in a row, leaving their fans mighty disappointed. The total was Chennai's lowest at their home ground Chepauk and the third-lowest ever in the IPL. Kolkata are now third in the points table with Chennai languishing in ninth position in the 10-team competition.

(With AFP inputs)