Former Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag was extremely critical of Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians star continued to struggle for runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. Rohit, who came into the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with 56 runs in five innings, was dismissed for 26 by Pat Cummins. Rohit's dismal run has resulted in a lot of criticism from both experts as well as fans and Sehwag warned him that he needs to safeguard his legacy. Sehwag pointed out that he has just one 400-plus run IPL season and even hinted that it is time for Rohit to retire from the format.

“If you look at Rohit's IPL numbers in the last 10 years, he scored more than 400 runs only once. So he is not the kind of player who thinks that I need to score 500 or 700 runs. If he thinks, he might. When he became the Indian captain, he said that he wanted to be the player who wants to cash in on the powerplay and take the chances, so he wanted to make all the sacrifices alone, but he is not considering the fact that at the end of the day when he is not performing, it is your legacy that is getting hurt. Ab uska jaane ka time aagaya, (It's already time for him to retire), and before retiring, you would want to give fans something to remember you by, and not moments that force them to think, why are they not dropping him,” he said.

Rohit looked in good touch once again but was dismissed after playing a loose shot against Cummins.

“Take 10 balls extra, but at least play and give yourself a chance. He has been getting out to that pull shot many times against the back of the length deliveries. So he should decide that in one innings he will not play the pull shot at all. But who will explain it to him? There should be someone telling him to play normal cricket. When I was there, Sachin, Dravid or Ganguly used to tell me to play normal cricket,” he added.