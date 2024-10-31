As the deadline for the Indian Premier League player retention is getting closer, the excitement regarding the announcement is also increasing. The fans could not keep calm and the franchises too continue to entertain them with regular social media posts. Same is the case with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their fans. The franchise seems set to retain Virat Kohli and that too as its captain, claimed a Times of India report. Meanwhile, RCB have also made their intentions clear that Kohli is among the players shortlisted by them.

On Wednesday, RCB shared a puzzle on social media for the fans to find out the names hidden in it, hinting that the final list of retentions will be prepared from that list only. The players named by RCB in the puzzle were Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Yash Dayal and Will Jacks.

So here is the list

1. Kohli

2. Siraj

3. Rajat

4. Faf

5. Green

6. Maxwell

7. Dayal

8. Jacks



Obviously they are buying green and Maxwell. They didn't even wish birthday to maxi, and green is expensive.

Before this, RCB had also posted a collage of Virat Kohli with a cryptic message in it. See it here:

Deepavalis,unforgettable gifts from King Kohli!



Festive season made more special by our special human! What's in store this year?

The post further saw the fans speculating about Kohli's comeback as RCB captain.

"Just tweet IPL 2025 RCB captain is Virat Kohli this is big Diwali," wrote a fan.

"Eagerly waiting to know what is he going to deliver for this Deepavali," wrote another fan.

The franchise later also put an admiration post for Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs New Zealand third Test match, set to kick off on Friday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Virat at the Wankhede is pure magic!



He bagged the rd of his seven Test double centuries right here at this iconic venue.



He bagged the rd of his seven Test double centuries right here at this iconic venue.

Here's to hoping for another fiery innings to brighter our celebrations!

Pushed to a corner like never before, India face their biggest challenge at home when they clash with New Zealand in the must-win third Test as they are left to salvage pride and fight a perception about their diminishing ability to negotiate quality spin attack.

India could be treading a thin line between bravado and desperation while going for the jugular on a rank turner in the final game of the series, starting Friday.

After losing their first home series in 12 years, India need to win the Wankhede Test to remain in contention for a slot in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

With six Tests remaining in the 2023-25 cycle, two-time runner-up India will need to win at least four more to have another crack at the WTC trophy.

