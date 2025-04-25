Former Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag called Ishan Kishan's decision to walk away from the crease despite being not out a 'brain-fade' and insisted that he should have waited for the on-field umpire's decision. Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to their sixth defeat of IPL 2025 as they were beaten comprehensively by Mumbai Indians. During the third over of the SRH innings, Kishan tried to play a leg-side delivery but could not make proper contact. However, after Ryan Rickelton collected the ball behind the stumps, Kishan decided to walk off the field despite no appeal from the MI players. The replays showed that there was no edge and it was a wrong decision from Kishan to walk away.

“Many times, the mind fails to work at that moment. It was brain fade. Ruk toh jaa. Umpire bhi paise le rahe hai (Stop at least and wait for the umpire to make his decision. He is also charging some amount of money for his job)," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“Let him do his work. I could not understand this honesty. Had it been an edge, it would have been understandable because that would be in the spirit of the game. But it was neither out; the umpire was unsure and you started walking off all of a sudden," Sehwag added.

Rohit Sharma scored his second successive half-century and shared a 53-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (40 not out) as Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to register their fourth consecutive win in the IPL, on Wednesday.

Chasing a below-par 143 for 8, built on the efforts of Heinrich Klaasen efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his 99-run stand with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit was in his zone as he hit 70 off 46 deliveries to bring a swift end to the home team's misery in 15.4 overs.

Earlier, pacers Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult led an impressive bowling show as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chahar (2/12) and Boult (4/26) rattled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins' side were reduced to 13 for 4 in the fifth over before Heinrich Klaasen pulled things back a bit with his classy half-ton.

(With PTI inputs)