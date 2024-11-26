One of India's most coveted cricketing stars, Rishabh Pant, found a new home in Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for a record fee of INR 27 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Pant was expected to be retained by the franchise but his name in the release list shocked everyone. Though the wicket-keeper batter has confirmed that his release wasn't down to money, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal's post on his exit from the franchise has left everyone wondering.

The news of Pant's release from the franchise emerged after a change in coaching setup was announced by the Delhi Capitals. While there's no official announcement on the same, it has been reported that Pant wasn't happy with the plethora of changes that were made at DC this year.

In a long farewell post for Pant, Jindal spoke about his attempt to 'make sure you are happy' has triggered speculations that the all was not well between the cricketer and the franchise.

"To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family. I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite," Parth Jindal wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at @DelhiCapitals - other than when you play DC I will be cheering and hoping for the best for you," he added.

To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family. I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will… — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) November 26, 2024

Earlier in the day, Pant also shared an emotional post, saying goodbye to Delhi Capitals, a franchise he spent the last 9 years with, and its fans.