Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Prabhsimran Singh and Glenn Maxwell make way for Harpreet Brar and Suryansh Shedge for Punjab Kings. Chennai Super Kings are playing with the same XI. After their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders got washed out, Punjab will be hoping to get a win in hopes of staying alive in the race for the top four.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl first. We'll focus on our process. Our preparations have been intact. Boys are in high spirits and looking forward for a great game. Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger. Haven't decided on a replacement so far."

CSK on the other hand will be eliminated from the tournament with a loss on the night. The home side currently lingers at the bottom of the points table having won only two of their nine games in the campaign.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "I don't know I'm coming for the next game (laughs). One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on. Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players. But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better."

Playing XIs: Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Substitutes: Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak