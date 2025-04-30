Rajasthan Royals are monitoring Sanju Samson on a “daily basis” after their regular skipper was sidelined due to a side strain, said head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday. Samson has missed three matches so far owing to the niggle -- against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, and is set to miss RR's next clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday as well. Dravid said while Samson is recovering well, the franchise would not want to rush the wicketkeeper-batter.

“Sanju is recovering well but we just have to take it day-by-day. It's a side-strain and sometimes these side strains can be a bit tricky and we don't want to harm him in the long run,” Dravid replied to PTI's query on the RR skipper on Star Sports Press Room.

“We are monitoring it on a daily basis and we will see how it pulls up. Every day we get reports whether he is available or not so we will take it day-by-day and see how he goes but he is very well looked after,” he added.

It may be recalled that Samson had recovered from a finger surgery after sustaining a blow during the T20I series against England in February, which had forced him to play the initial few IPL matches as a specialist batter.