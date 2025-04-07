The IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians grabbed a lot of limelight due to a bizarre reason. The match was an interesting one as LSG posted 203/8 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Later, LSG restricted MI to 191/5 and won the match by 12 runs. During the chase, MI needed 24 off the last seven balls when they asked batter Tilak Varma to get retired out and called-in Mitchell Santner to join Hardik Pandya at the crease. However, this decision also did not help the visitors as they lost the game by 12 runs.

While making his way back to the dugout, Tilak, who was batting at 25 off 23, was visibly upset by the team's decision. As he went inside the dugout, Santner gave a high-five to him and a dejected Tilak acknowledged it and went back to the dugout.

Batting at 25 off 23 in the run chase, #TilakVarma retired himself out to make way for Mitchell Santner!



Only the 4th time a batter has retired out in the IPL!



Even MI star batter Suryakumar Yadav did not like this decision as he gave a disappointing expression while Tilak made his way back to the dugout. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said it wasn't nice to retire, but suggested that the decision was a tactical one as Tilak was struggling to time the ball.

"I think Tilak batted well for us when we lost that wicket and that partnership with Surya and he just wanted to get going but he just couldn't then," Jayawardene said.

"I waited till the last few overs hoping that because he (Tilak) spent some time there so he should have been able to get that hit out of the way but I just felt that at the end that I needed someone fresh to go as he was struggling," he added.

Captain Hardik Pandya (28 off 16 balls) smashed a six off the first ball from Avesh Khan in the final over, but the bowler restricted MI to just three runs off the remaining five deliveries, with Mitchell Santner facing just two balls.

A disappointed Jayawardene reflected that they needed to be more "ruthless" in match situations to cross the line.

"I think halfway point, even at the 14th over mark, we were in it, 12 balls, 14 balls out, we were par score with them...we had the game in control most of the time even after losing those two early wickets but it was just disappointing that we just couldn't finish it," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)