SRH Full Squad, IPL 2025: SRH have one of the most balanced squads heading into Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, SRH they only have a purse of Rs 5.15 crore to spent on the second day. On Day 1, SRH bought Mohammad Shami (Rs 10 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 8 crore), Ishan Kishan (Rs 11.25 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 3.2 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 2.4 crore), Atharva Taide (Rs 30 lakhs), Abhinav Manohar (Rs 3 crore) and Simarjeet Singh (Rs 1.5 crore). They still have a minumum of 5 slots to fill in the squad. (Full Squad)

Full list of players bought at auction:

1. Mohammed Shami: Rs 10 cr

2. Harshal Patel - Rs 8 cr

3. Ishan Kishan - Rs 11.25 cr

4. Rahul Chahar - Rs 3.2 cr

5. Adam Zampa - Rs 2.4 cr

6. Atharva Taide - Rs 30 lakh

7. Abhinav Manohar - Rs 3.2 cr

8. Simarjeet Singh - Rs 1.5 cr

Full list of retained players: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Full list of released players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav Marco Jansen* Washington Sundar Sanvir Singh Wanindu Hasaranga* Akash Singh Shahbaz Ahamad Bhuvneshwar Kumar Fazalhaq Farooqi* Jaydev Unadkat T Natarajan Umran Malik Mayank Markande Jhathavedh Subramanyan Vijayakanth Viyaskanth