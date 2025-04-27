Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been one of the top performers for his side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Indian cricket team batter has impressed everyone with his batting this season and it is one of the reasons why GT are currently leading in the IPL points table. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Gill talked about his life outside the cricketing world and even made some interesting revelations. One of the revelations was how Gill started eating 'parathas' as a kid and even spoke about how Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan played a big role in it.

“Growing up, I was a big fan of Hrithik Roshan. I used to hate parathas as a kid, but I started eating them because Hrithik's character in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai loved aloo parathas!”

Gill also said that his cinematic inspirations are as intense as his style of cricket.

“I'm a bit biased towards Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy. I watched [Christopher Nolan's] Dark Knight trilogy when I was a kid — anything they make, I have to watch.”

Gill has also cleared the air on his relationship status.

"I mean, I've been single for over three years. There have been so many speculations and rumours, linking me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that, I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like," Gill said.

"Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship."