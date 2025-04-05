Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 campaign for Lucknow Super Giants went from bad to worse as he was dismissed for just 2 during the match against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Pant was already under a lot of pressure after not scoring runs in the first three matches and he was once again dismissed cheaply by Hardik Pandya. The left-hander miscued his shot completely and Corbin Bosch took a sharp catch to end his stay at the crease. Pant's form - both as batter and captain - has earned him a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts and LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction to his dismissal on Friday has now gone viral on social media.

Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram smashed fifties while David Miller applied finishing touches with a late cameo as the trio carried Lucknow Super Giants to 203/8 in their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in match 16 of IPL 2025 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Marsh capitalised on pace-on deliveries to hit 60 off 31 balls, his third fifty of the competition. After his fall, Markram stepped up to smash 53 off 38 balls, while Miller brought out the big hits in a 14-ball 27 and ensure LSG posted a 200-plus total for the second time.

For MI, who conceded 69 runs in power-play, Hardik Pandya led the way with the ball by picking up 5-36, his first five-for in T20 cricket. The MI skipper used the conditions very well by relying more on his slower balls to get his scalps and become the first-ever IPL captain to take a fifer.

