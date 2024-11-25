RR Full Squad, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals have a hurdle to cross on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, with some gaping holes still visible in their squad. RR only have six batters in their squad so far, and will hope to rope in both Indian and overseas batters to bolster that department. RR also have just two Indian pacers in their armada, and will probably eye one or two home fast bowlers too. To do that business, RR have an auction purse of Rs 26.10 crore at the start of Day 2. (Full Squad)

Rajasthan Royals' biggest signing on Day 1 was bringing back English pacer Jofra Archer for Rs 12.5 cr, a player who won the IPL MVP while at RR in 2020.

PLAYERS BOUGHT:

1. Jofra Archer - Rs 12.5 crore

2. Maheesh Theekshana - Rs 4.4 crore

3. Wanindu Hasaranga - Rs 5.25 crore

4. Akash Madhwal - Rs 1.2 crore

5. Kumar Kartikeya - Rs 30 lakh

Full list of retained players: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel

Full list of released players: Jos Buttler, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger