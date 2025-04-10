Story ProgressBack to home
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Eyes Historic Feat As RCB Host DC
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten team in the going edition of the tournament so far.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: RCB host DC in the 24th match of Indian Premier League 2025 on Thursday. DC are the only unbeaten team in the going edition of the tournament so far, having won three out of three. On the other hand, RCB have registered three victories in four games. That record testifies their wonderful shapeshifting ability according to opponents and conditions. During the match, Virat Kohli will be aiming to become the first-ever Indian batter to smash 50 fifties. He needs only one more to script the record (Live Scorecard)
- 17:17 (IST)RCB vs DC Live: Squads -Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.
